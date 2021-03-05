The new MLB season is just over a month away, and establishing an effective 2021 Fantasy baseball strategy could be a challenge after the coronavirus-ravaged 2020 season. A 60-game regular season left us with potentially misleading numbers, while no minor league season means that we don't have a clear picture of what's coming through farm systems. For example, White Sox prospect Andrew Vaughn appears to be in line for the starting designated hitter role in a loaded offense but hasn't played above single-A.

Meanwhile, several superstars like Nolan Arenado, Francisco Lindor, Yu Darvish and George Springer have switched teams this offseason. Where do they belong in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings, and who are the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts that you need to be aware of?

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Tigers shortstop Willi Castro. The 22-year-old posted just a .624 OPS over 110 plate appearances as a late-season call-up in 2019, but found his way into regular at-bats for Detroit in 2020. He showed impressive bat-to-ball skills and developing power.

Castro slashed .349/.381/.550 with six home runs and 24 RBIs over 140 plate appearances. Even though he has yet to steal a base at the Major League level, his 99 career minor league stolen bases indicate that he has double-digit steal potential. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Tim Anderson and Javier Baez, who are being drafted at least nine rounds earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Cubs shortstop Javier Baez. The two-time MLB All-Star and 2018 NL MVP runner-up is coming off a tough 2020 season in which he slashed just .203/.238/.360 with a staggering 75 strikeouts. While Baez suffered from poor batted-ball luck (a .262 BABIP that was 71 points below his career average), his plate approach and quality of contact were concerning.

Baez walked a career-low 3.0 percent of the time in 2020 and struck out a career-high 31.9 percent of the time. Meanwhile, his average exit velocity dropped from 91.1 mph to 89.4 mph, while his barrel rate dipped from 12.7 percent to 8.1. That's why the model ranks him behind players like David Fletcher and Willi Castro, who are available at least nine rounds later, according to the current 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

