MLB Spring Training is officially underway, and owners are knee-deep in 2021 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Relief pitching was more important than ever in 2020 because of a hectic two-month season with limited prep time. Now, owners will have to discern how much teams will rely on their bullpens and where every reliever should be among their 2021 Fantasy baseball picks. Where should you prioritize players like Liam Hendriks, Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Meanwhile, this crop of 2021 Fantasy baseball rookies could be harder to judge than ever after the lack of a minor league season in 2020. Can talented prospects like Andrew Vaughn, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Alex Kirilloff make impacts in 2021 and who are some of the other 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts you need to be aware of? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.

The team at SportsLine was all over Bryant as a Fantasy bust from the start and he went on to slash .206/.291/.351 over 34 games, failing to rank among the top 45 third baseman despite being drafted in the fifth or sixth round on average. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speedbump that could have derailed their season.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2021 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Tigers shortstop Willi Castro. The 22-year-old posted just a .624 OPS over 110 plate appearances as a late-season call-up in 2019, but found his way into regular at-bats for Detroit in 2020. He showed impressive bat-to-ball skills and developing power.

Castro slashed .349/.381/.550 with six home runs and 24 RBIs over 140 plate appearances. Even though he has yet to steal a base at the Major League level, his 99 career minor league stolen bases indicate that he has double-digit steal potential. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Tim Anderson and Javier Baez, who are being drafted at least nine rounds earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow. The 27-year-old was dominant after being traded to the Rays late in 2019, posting a 6-1 record with a 1.78 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 60 2/3 innings with Tampa Bay to close out the season.

Glasnow continued to show he has some of the best swing-and-miss skills in the Major Leagues with 91 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings in 2020. However, he also saw his walk rate climb from 6.3 percent to 9.2 and average exit velocities against him jump from 87.4 mph to 90.4 mph. This resulted in a 4.08 ERA. His command is a major reason why Glasnow isn't one of the model's top 50 starting pitchers despite a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 of 47.33.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a right fielder with a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP barely outside the top 100 who finishes ahead of studs like defending Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Kris Bryant's disappointing season, and find out.