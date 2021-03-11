After a busy offseason that saw several upper-echelon starters switch teams, owners everywhere are knee-deep in their 2021 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Blake Snell and Yu Darvish joined the Padres, while Trevor Bauer signed with the Dodgers and the White Sox traded for Lance Lynn. How will a new uniform impact their productivity, and where should you target each with your 2021 Fantasy baseball picks?

A reliable set of 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings can help make sure you build a starting pitching staff with the depth and quality necessary to survive a grueling season. They can also help you identify the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and busts who could be the difference between winning or losing your league. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Marlins second baseman Jon Berti. The 31-year-old didn't make his Major League debut until 2018 with the Blue Jays, but he's carved out an important role with the Marlins thanks to a solid plate approach and terrific speed.

Berti has posted a .362 OBP over 376 plate appearances with Miami over the last two seasons and stolen 26 bases. Berti has 28 extra-base hits during that span as well, while his 15.4 percent walk rate in 2020 indicates he has a strong feel for the strike zone. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players Tommy La Stella and Keston Hiura, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson. The 22-year-old was a consensus top-50 prospect prior to last season and is now in the top 20 after going 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 41 strikeouts in his debut season.

Anderson had a four-seam fastball that sits in the mid-90s that doesn't have much rise, but he locates it well and works off it brilliantly with a sterling changeup and a quality breaking-ball. Anderson generated a 39.8 percent whiff rate with his changeup and a 40.5 percent whiff rate with his breaking-ball, so he has 200 strikeout potential if the Braves feel comfortable stretching him out to 160 to 170 innings. That's why the model ranks him ahead of pitchers like Zac Gallen and Blake Snell, who are being drafted at least two rounds earlier on average.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball busts

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts the model is fading: Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez. The 33-year-old had been one of the best hitters in baseball, but he struggled during an extremely disappointing 2020 campaign. Martinez has seen his barrel rate fall the last three seasons, while his average exit velocity is down 3.5 mph from 93 at its peak in 2018 to 89.5 last season.

That's led to a hard-hit contact rate that has dropped from 52.0 percent to 41.6 in just two years. Even if he can start producing, he doesn't have the same upside in a Red Sox lineup that isn't as intimidating as it once was. That's why the model ranks him behind designated hitters like Miguel Cabrera and Willie Calhoun, who aren't even being drafted, while Martinez is going in the 12th round on average.

