Grapefruit League and Cactus League games are in full swing. As MLB Spring Training gets underway, owners everywhere will watch closely while finalizing their 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings. The 60-game sample size from last year and shutdown of the minor leagues could make forecasting the new MLB season as difficult as ever. That's why finding a reliable set of 2021 Fantasy baseball picks that use peripheral data to sort out what was real and what was a fantasy will be key.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu won the AL MVP after posting a .987 OPS with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs last year, but has he been reinvigorated by hitting in the middle of an exciting young lineup or are those numbers unsustainable as he enters his mid-30s? Identifying 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers can help take the sting out of misjudging players coming off an unusual season. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly. In 2019, Kelly had a sensational first full season in the big leagues. He slashed .245/.348/.478 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 365 plate appearances, while an incredible 13.2 percent walk rate helped buoy it all.

However, Kelly struggled to get it going during the shortened 2020 season and saw his slash line drop to .221/.264/.385. His walk rate also plummeted to 4.7 percent. Over the course of a full season, Kelly should see his walk rate rebound after walking 8.3 percent of the time in the minors, while a .250 BABIP leaves room for better batted-ball luck. The model is projecting Kelly to look more like his 2019 self, which is why it ranks him ahead of catchers like Sean Murphy and Yadier Molina, who are both going two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini. The 28-year-old finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2017 and then rebounded from a difficult sophomore season with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs while posting an .899 OPS in 2019. However, Mancini was unable to play in 2020 after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Mancini went through treatment last year and arrived in Sarasota ready to begin his comeback. Mancini posted a career-high 90.3 mph average exit velocity and a career-high 9.3 percent walk rate in 2019 and says he's feeling better than ever. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 2 right fielder for 2021, ahead of players like Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge, who are going eight rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.