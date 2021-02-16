Injuries to star players will affect your 2021 Fantasy baseball strategy. For instance, Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery last March, which will likely keep him on the shelf to open the upcoming season. Will Syndergaard's absence help Marcus Stroman or David Peterson be among the top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers? Stroman appeared in just 11 games for the Mets in 2019, recording 60 strikeouts while giving up 25 earned runs and a 3.77 ERA.

He recorded over 160 strikeouts with the Blue Jays in 2016 and 2017, but can he get back to that level of production after opting out? And where should every pitcher be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong. The 30-year-old veteran signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Brewers this offseason.

Wong spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cardinals and slashed .265/.350/.326 with one home run, 16 RBIs and five stolen bases over 53 games in 2020. Despite hitting just one home run in the shortened season, Wong has shown power at the plate throughout his career. In fact, he's recorded at least nine homers in four of his last six full seasons in St. Louis, while racking up at least 100 hits four times during that span.

Fantasy baseball owners, however, are sleeping on him this year, waiting to draft him until the 16h round on average. SportsLine's model has him ranked higher than fellow second basemen like Luis Guillorme and Jake Cronenworth, both of whom are flying off the board at least four rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. The 25-year-old showed promise in 2019 with a 3.95 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 41 innings. Then, he was held out of action for nearly a month in 2020 because of an undisclosed issue. When he returned to action, he continued to show the ability to induce weak contact.

Urquidy had a 2.73 ERA, 1-1 record, and 1.011 WHIP. Those numbers could balance out somewhere in between his 2019 numbers and 2020 numbers after his BABIP against swung by over 70 points. The model says he's a top-30 option despite the fact that he's the 57th starter off the board on average, according to the 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.