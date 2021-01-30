After last year's truncated season, owners are sifting through the data to determine their 2021 Fantasy baseball strategy. Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. showcased his unbelievable talent with a remarkable season in which he hit 17 homers, drove in 45 runs and stole 11 bases in just 59 games. San Diego beefed up its pitching rotation by trading for Yu Darvish and Blake Snell this offseason, but how high should they be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. In his first season of a four-year deal with the White Sox, Grandal put up solid numbers but ultimately fell short of recent production. He hit eight home runs and drove in 27 while slashing .230/.351/.422, but that was largely weighed down by a slow start. Grandal had a .356 OPS in July, but followed up with a .820 OPS in August and a .825 OPS in September.

His 29.9 percent strikeout rate was the highest of any season he's had in the big leagues, which should normalize closer to his 23.8 percent career rate. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 1 catcher despite the fact that he's coming off the board nearly eight rounds after J.T. Realmuto and nearly four rounds after Salvador Perez.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. He had a .789 OPS in 2019 and then a .788 OPS in the shortened 2020 season.

His 40 RBIs were 10th-most in the American League, while his 32 walks against 33 strikeouts showed a more patient plate approach. A .240 BABIP nearly 40 points below his career average could mean better batted ball luck in 2021. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 7 third baseman even though he's the 33rd three-bagger selected on average according to the latest 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP data.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

