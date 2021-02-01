The 2021 MLB season is rapidly approaching, and there will be a flurry of drafts in the coming months. The Chicago White Sox have one of the most exciting young rosters in baseball and strengthened their rotation by adding Lance Lynn this offseason. Lynn will now join a rotation that already includes established studs like Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel as well as talented youngsters like Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech. Where should every pitcher be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Pitching while surrounded by an athletic and talented young defense, all five White Sox starters could be among the most popular 2021 Fantasy baseball picks. Where do they belong in the 2021 Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, and who are the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers you need to know? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia. The 21-year-old Dominican debuted in 2020, posting a modest 4.98 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 34.1 innings in his first taste of big league action. However, Garcia had a 4.15 FIP, while his impressive control (4.1 percent walk rate) can play up his four-pitch arsenal.

Garcia throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider, and curveball, and his breaking ball spin rate is in the upper-third of Major League Baseball pitchers. As he refines his usage, he should miss more bats and use his fastball command to generate weak contact. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 20 starting pitcher despite the fact that he's been the 90th starter off the board on average according to early 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager. He had a .789 OPS in 2019 and then a .788 OPS in the shortened 2020 season.

His 40 RBIs were 10th-most in the American League, while his 32 walks against 33 strikeouts showed a more patient plate approach. A .240 BABIP nearly 40 points below his career average could mean better batted ball luck in 2021. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 7 third baseman even though he's the 33rd three-bagger selected on average according to the latest 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP data.

