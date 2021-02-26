Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena took the MLB by storm with a strong close to the 2020 season. Arozarena slashed .281/.382/.641 with seven home runs and four stolen bases in 23 games last season to provide a major boost for owners savvy enough to scoop him off their Fantasy baseball waiver wire. He went on to slash .377/.442/.831 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs in 20 postseason games to help lead the Rays all the way to the World Series. How high should he be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Meanwhile, owners will also be on the hunt for 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers who can exceed expectations just as Arozarena did a year ago.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios. The 26-year-old hit .250 with eight home runs, 17 RBIs and 13 runs scored in 32 games during the 2020 season as a backup to Justin Turner.

Rios was among the best in the game with a line drive rate of 39 percent, which was seventh-best in baseball and tied with National League MVP Freddie Freeman. There are also reports that Rios could see time at third base. SportsLine's model loves Rios' upside even with Turner's return, ranking him solidly in the top 15 at shortstop, despite a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP of 204.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Astros outfielder/DH Michael Brantley. He turned in a strong performance during the shortened 2020 season with an .840 OPS to earn a two-year, $32 million contract to stay with the Astros.

Still, Brantley has been the eighth designated hitter off the board in standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball leagues, even though the model ranks him as its fourth-best option at the position. It puts him ahead of players like Shohei Ohtani, Jorge Soler and J.D. Martinez, who are all being drafted close to six rounds earlier, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

