After the MLBPA rejected a proposed 154-game season with a delayed start and expanded postseason, Major League Baseball notified teams that they should expect to start spring training on time. That means meaningful baseball is just around the corner and owners everywhere are preparing their 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings. With a 60-game regular season and abandoned minor league system a year ago, a reliable set of 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings is more important than ever.

White Sox outfielder Luis Robert looked like a Rookie of the Year and MVP candidate after an August in which he posted a 1.015 OPS but struggled down the stretch with a .409 OPS in September and October.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Yankees starting pitcher Deivi Garcia. The 21-year-old Dominican debuted in 2020, posting a modest 4.98 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 34.1 innings in his first taste of big league action. However, Garcia had a 4.15 FIP, while his impressive control (4.1 percent walk rate) can play up his four-pitch arsenal.

Garcia throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, slider, and curveball, and his breaking ball spin rate is in the upper-third of Major League Baseball pitchers. As he refines his usage, he should miss more bats and use his fastball command to generate weak contact. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 20 starting pitcher despite the fact that he's been the 90th starter off the board on average according to early 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The 28-year-old is an established star, with three Silver Slugger awards and two All-Star appearances to his name. However, he carries a third-round 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP into February and the model believes he's undervalued.

After hitting 33 home runs and driving in 117 runs in 2019, Bogaerts posted a career-high 18.7 percent HR/FB ratio on his way to 11 home runs in just 56 games. While he only drove in 28 runs in the shortened season, he doubled his stolen base count despite playing nearly 100 fewer games, all while continuing to post a .300 average.

Assuming positive regression as a run-producer and an improved stolen base upside, Bogaerts could improve on his performance from 2019, when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting. That's why the model lists him at No. 2 in its 2021 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings, ahead of stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trevor Story, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average.

