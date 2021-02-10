Coming off of MVP seasons, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will be eager to prove their dominance was not a fluke. Abreu came off of two down seasons to produce a career-high .987 OPS at age 33. Can he continue to produce big numbers in the middle of a talented White Sox lineup, and how high should he be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Astros closer Ryan Pressly. The 31-year-old has established himself as a quality reliever over the last eight years and was handed his first opportunity to close games last season. He delivered with a solid 3.43 ERA and 12 saves during the shortened season.

The peripherals indicate that Pressly was barely scraping the surface, as his ERA was ballooned by a .365 BABIP that was over 70 points higher than his career average. Pressly has an elite fastball spin rate (95th percentile) that helps him miss bats. He uses a devastating curveball/slider combo (99th percentile spin rate) that generates whiff rates in the mid-40s. Firmly entrenched as the closer on a team that should win 90 to 100 games, the model says Pressly will be the No. 3 reliever for 2021 despite the fact that he's the 13th player off the board at the position on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The 28-year-old is an established star, with three Silver Slugger awards and two All-Star appearances to his name. However, he carries a third-round 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP into February and the model believes he's undervalued.

After hitting 33 homers and driving in 117 runs in 2019, Bogaerts posted a career-high 18.7 percent HR/FB ratio on his way to 11 home runs in just 56 games. While he only drove in 28 runs in the shortened season, he doubled his stolen base count despite playing nearly 100 fewer games, all while continuing to post a .300 average.

Assuming positive regression as a run-producer and an improved stolen base upside, Bogaerts could improve on his performance from 2019, when he finished fifth in AL MVP voting. That's why the model lists him at No. 2 in its 2021 Fantasy baseball shortstop rankings, ahead of stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trevor Story, who are being drafted two rounds earlier on average.

