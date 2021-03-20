We're already several weeks into MLB Spring Training and while wins and losses don't count, there have been plenty of takeaways after last year's shortened season. Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager appears to be dialed in after a sensational 2020, as he's already belted five home runs this spring. Where should you target Seager in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings? And should he be among your top 2021 Fantasy baseball picks?

Which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers exist, and how can you build depth throughout your draft? You'll want a reliable set of Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 to help you identify potential Fantasy baseball sleepers who will be available in the middle and late rounds. Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales. The 29-year-old had steady seasons in 2018 and 2019, going 29-22 with a 3.99 ERA with 292 strikeouts in 369 2/3 innings. However, Gonzales took a step forward in 2020, which helped enhance his Fantasy profile.

Gonzales isn't blessed with overwhelming pitching, but he was able to effectively locate all four of his pitches in 2020 to generate a career-low walk rate of 2.5 percent. That helped him strike out a career-high 8.3 batters per nine innings, while opponents generated weak contact (86.4 mph average exit velocity) because of the way he located his pitches. That control is why the model favors Gonzales over starters like Zac Gallen and Hyun-Jin Ryu, who are both being drafted over four rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Giants left fielder Alex Dickerson. Despite a breakout 2020 season in which he belted 10 home runs, drove in 27 and posted a .947 OPS, Dickerson is going off the board in the 16th round of standard CBS Sports Fantasy baseball drafts.

Dickerson has 653 career plate appearances and slashed .273/.342/.493 with 26 home runs and 92 RBIs. Last year, his .313 BABIP was 18 points lower than it was in 2019 and only 12 points above his current career average, so he didn't have unusual batted-ball luck. His 90.9 mph average exit velocity, 17.8 degree average launch angle and 10.7 percent barrel rates were all career-highs as well, so there's no reason to believe his power has been a fluke. That's why the model rates him ahead of players like Eloy Jimenez and Jeff McNeil, who are being drafted at least four rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.