As MLB spring training rolls on across Arizona and Florida, savvy owners are knee-deep in 2021 Fantasy baseball draft prep, trying to analyze as many stats and headlines as possible. Every at-bat and inning pitched could signal whether players will be 2021 Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, or busts. Take Houston relief pitcher Ryan Pressly, who cemented himself as the Astros' closer last season with 12 saves and a 3.43 ERA.

Is Pressly primed for a head-turning 2021, or was 2020 an anomaly during a pandemic-shortened season? Can players like Pressly outperform their 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP and deliver a sleeper-level performance? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter batted .280 last season with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. Urshela also smacked eight doubles and scored 33 runs in 55 games.

Nimmo went off for 17 homers, 28 doubles, 47 RBIs and 77 runs scored in 140 games in 2018, but played hurt much of 2019 before eventually going on the disabled list with a bulging disk in his neck. Nimmo returned healthy in 2020 as a solid contact hitter with above-average speed atop the Mets' batting order. SportsLine's model loves Nimmo's potential, ranking him among MLB's top-10 center fielders and well ahead of players like Ian Happ, Trent Grisham and Luis Robert, all despite a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 of 176.19.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac. The 26-year-old had a strong rookie season in 2019 in which he posted a 3.81 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 115 2/3 innings. He was even better in 2020 and refined his arsenal to help generate more swings and misses.

Plesac had a 2.28 ERA and struck out 57 batters thanks to an increased reliance on a slider with a 42.7 percent whiff rate. He also made changeup improvements that helped him improve his whiff rate with that pitch from 24.4 percent in 2019 to 35.6 in 2020. That's why the model ranks him ahead of pitchers like Jack Flaherty and Aaron Nola, who are being drafted nearly three rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.