The new MLB season is less than a month away and with Spring Training in full swing, owners everywhere will get a first look after an offseason full of changes. The New York Mets had a busy winter, adding Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Carlos Carrasco. Lindor is a four-time MLB All-Star and the fourth shortstop coming off the board in standard CBS Sports leagues, according to the latest 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP.

Can Lindor deliver in a contract year, or will the switch in leagues make him one of the 2021 Fantasy baseball busts? And where should he be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings? Meanwhile, owners will need to identify 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers who can outperform their draft position.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly. In 2019, Kelly had a sensational first full season in the big leagues. He slashed .245/.348/.478 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 365 plate appearances, while an incredible 13.2 percent walk rate helped buoy it all.

However, Kelly struggled to get it going during the shortened 2020 season and saw his slash line drop to .221/.264/.385. His walk rate also plummeted to 4.7 percent. Over the course of a full season, Kelly should see his walk rate rebound after walking 8.3 percent of the time in the minors, while a .250 BABIP leaves room for better batted-ball luck. The model is projecting Kelly to look more like his 2019 self, which is why it ranks him ahead of catchers like Sean Murphy and Yadier Molina, who are both going two rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander. The 26-year-old struggled with plate patience during his rookie season, but flashed power with 20 home runs and 20 doubles in 2019. He followed that up by hitting 11 home runs and 13 doubles in just 165 plate appearances in 2020.

Santander improved his walk rate from 4.7 percent to 6.1 from 2019 to 2020 and hit .261 in both seasons. With an improving eye and decreased swing-and-miss numbers, the model predicts that he continues on this upward trend. In fact, the model ranks him as a top-10 right fielder despite the fact that he's coming off the board in the 15th round on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.