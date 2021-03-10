With MLB Spring Training underway, owners are already beginning their 2021 Fantasy baseball draft prep. The San Diego Padres had an extremely active offseason, adding Blake Snell, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove to their starting pitching rotation and signing Fernando Tatis Jr. to a colossal $340 million extension. All three pitchers should benefit from playing in pitcher-friendly Petco Park, but where do they belong in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Will any Padres be among the top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers to target? And which 2021 Fantasy baseball busts should you avoid? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts. You can get its Fantasy baseball cheat sheets 2021 here.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim. After posting a 3.27 ERA and going 136-77 in 12 season in Korea, Kim signed a two-year, $11 million contract to come to St. Louis. Kim continued to follow the blueprint he established in Korea by using a four-pitch arsenal to induce plenty of weak contact on his way to a 3-0 record with a 1.62 ERA.

Kim struck out just 24 batters in 39 innings, but he generated a 36.4 percent whiff rate on his changeup. He ranked in the 84th percentile for both barrel rate against and hard-hit contact rate against, so he should be able to continue generating soft contact. That's why the model ranks Kim ahead of pitchers like Zac Gallen and Ian Anderson, who are being drafted seven rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander. The 26-year-old struggled with plate patience during his rookie season, but flashed power with 20 home runs and 20 doubles in 2019. He followed that up by hitting 11 home runs and 13 doubles in just 165 plate appearances in 2020.

Santander improved his walk rate from 4.7 percent to 6.1 from 2019 to 2020 and hit .261 in both seasons. With an improving eye and decreased swing-and-miss numbers, the model predicts that he continues on this upward trend. In fact, the model ranks him as a top-10 right fielder despite the fact that he's coming off the board in the 15th round on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can see who it is here.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.