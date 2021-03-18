We're nearly halfway through Spring Training and Chicago Cubs fans are already feeling good about signing former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson this offseason. After hitting just seven home runs in 2020 and posting a career-low .681 OPS, Pederson has five home runs this spring and a staggering 1.780 OPS. Does that mean you should consider Pederson as one of your potential 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, and how high should he be in your 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Meanwhile, Max Scherzer has already gotten in 8 2/3 inning of work this spring and has 14 strikeouts with a 2.08 ERA. Does Scherzer's steady spring mean he belongs near the top of your Fantasy baseball rankings 2021? Before you go on the clock, check out the 2021 Fantasy baseball cheat sheets and rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, including Dodgers catcher Will Smith. The 25-year-old was No. 6 catcher in Fantasy baseball last year, outperforming Yasmani Grandal, Mitch Garver and Gary Sanches, who were all drafted well ahead of him on average. Smith wound up hitting eight home runs with 25 RBIs and posting a .980 OPS that was over 70 points better than in his breakout season in 2019.

The team at SportsLine was all over Smith as a Fantasy sleeper from the start. Their model had him listed much higher than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice was well positioned for a league title.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

In fact, when it came to ranking players in Fantasy football, SportsLine's Projection Model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2021 MLB schedule 10,000 times and revealed its top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

Top 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier. The 29-year-old had a brilliant 2019 season in which he had 26 home runs, 10 triples and 29 doubles on his way to posting an .870 OPS, but he never found his rhythm in 2020.

Dozier's .288 BABIP was a 51-point drop from the previous season and 29 points below his career average. Look for Dozier to split the difference between being overly patient and attacking the zone, which should help him bounce back toward his 2019 numbers. That's why the model ranks him ahead of players like Matt Olson and Dominic Smith, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2021 are extremely high on: Reds outfielder Jesse Winker. The 27-year-old has over 1,000 big-league plate appearances in his career and put together an impressive .280/.380/.479 slash line during that span with 42 home runs and 119 RBIs. Last year's power numbers combined with the struggles of Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama offensively mean he's in line for a larger role.

Winker hit 12 home runs and drove in 23 in just 183 plate appearances last season and posted a career-high .932 OPS. His .283 BABIP was actually 25 points below his career average, while his 92.1 mph average exit velocity and 15.3 percent walk rate were both career-highs. Winker has serious power potential over the course of a full season, which is why the model likes him over left fielders like Eddie Rosario and Dylan Moore, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a first baseman with a Fantasy baseball ADP 2021 barely inside the top 10 who finishes ahead of studs like defending AL MVP Jose Abreu and Yankees first baseman Luke Voit.

So which 2021 Fantasy baseball sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which undervalued first baseman can help you win a championship? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Will Smith's huge breakout last season, and find out.