One of MLB's biggest free agent signings this offseason involved a player who some fans had never heard of as he wasn't even in MLB last season. That player is Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki who came over from Japan via the posting system. The 27-year-old was a two-time batting champion in Japan who also averaged 34.5 home runs over his last six seasons. But will that power translate over into MLB and make Suzuki worthy of an early pick in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts? There's been a mixed bag of success in terms of sluggers going from Japan to MLB as for every Shohei Ohtani there's a Yoshi Tsutsugo, who came over in 2020.

Tsutsugo averaged 35 long balls per year over his last four seasons in Japan but has hit just eight homers in each of his first two MLB seasons. So how should you evaluate Suzuki before considering him as one of your top 2022 Fantasy baseball picks?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including reliever Brad Hand.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hand as a Fantasy bust from the start, and he went on to lose his job as a closer as he bounced around between three teams. He had a disastrous 7.57 ERA in a stint with the Blue Jays later in the season. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speed bump that could have derailed their season.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Crawford had a career year in his 11th MLB season. He set new highs in average (.298), home runs (24), RBI (90) and even stolen bases (11) at 34 years old. Crawford's increased productivity came about with a re-tooled swing where his bat head drops quicker and a more open stance that provides him greater balance at the plate.

Those subtle changes made huge differences and Crawford actually hit better as the season went on. Even with pitchers adjusting to his new swing, Crawford hit .290 before the All-Star break and .309 afterwards. He should also be slotted in a more advantageous spot in the order in 2022 after the retirement of Buster Posey, who was San Fran's primary No. 3 hitter. SportsLine's model pegs Crawford seventh among shortstops in its 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings and ahead of guys like Corey Seager and Wander Franco who are being drafted at least six rounds earlier.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals SS/3B Bobby Witt Jr. The rookie is MLB's No. 1 overall prospect entering the 2022 season after he was taken second overall in the 2019 draft. He lit up both Double-A and Triple-A last season with a .290 average across both levels, recording 33 home runs and 29 stolen bases in the process.

Witt has been playing third base during spring training and is penciled in to start there on Opening Day. His power and speed would be useful in any lineup, but his skills will be utilized to the fullest extent with the Royals. Kansas City is as aggressive as any team on the basepaths as it led the AL in stolen bases last year, so it won't be conservative with Witt's speed. The model has Witt in the running for AL Rookie of the Year and ranks him ahead of veterans Eugenio Suarez and Jonathan Villar.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has identified Braves first baseman Matt Olson as one of its 2022 Fantasy baseball busts. Olson is coming off of his first All-Star season as a professional, but is making a big switch from an above average Oakland A's team to the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves.

Olson replaced Freddie Freeman, who ended his 11-year run with the Braves to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Atlanta has plenty of reason to believe Olson can replace Freeman's production following his 39-home run, 111-RBI 2021 season in Oakland. While Olson's power numbers looked good last year, he also hit ground balls at the highest rate since his rookie season (40.2 percent) and his average exit velocity has been on the decline since 2018.

This season, Olson will have to adjust to playing for a new team in a different league while filling the shoes of a beloved player. The starting pitching in the NL East is better overall than what he saw from the AL West last season, which is why the model believes Olson is due for a step back in 2022, despite his high average draft position.

