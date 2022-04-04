Fantasy baseball players everywhere are gearing up for last-minute drafts by conducting research and completing mock drafts in hopes of winning a league title this year. One sure-fire way to have your season end in disappointment is drafting a player who fails to live up to his Fantasy baseball ADP. In 2021, Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger was among the top Fantasy baseball busts, setting career-worst marks with a .542 OPS and 26.9 percent strikeout rate. The 2019 NL MVP recorded just 52 hits last season, while striking out 94 times in 315 at-bats.

Should you target Bellinger in your 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts? And which 2022 Fantasy baseball busts should you completely avoid?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including reliever Brad Hand.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hand as a Fantasy bust from the start, and he went on to lose his job as a closer as he bounced around between three teams. He had a disastrous 7.57 ERA in a stint with the Blue Jays later in the season. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speed bump that could have derailed their season.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2022 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Crawford had a career year in his 11th MLB season. He set new highs in average (.298), home runs (24), RBI (90) and even stolen bases (11) at 34 years old. Crawford's increased productivity came about with a re-tooled swing where his bat head drops quicker and a more open stance that provides him greater balance at the plate.

Those subtle changes made huge differences and Crawford actually hit better as the season went on. Even with pitchers adjusting to his new swing, Crawford hit .290 before the All-Star break and .309 afterwards. He should also be slotted in a more advantageous spot in the order in 2022 after the retirement of Buster Posey, who was San Fran's primary No. 3 hitter. SportsLine's model pegs Crawford seventh among shortstops in its 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings and ahead of guys like Corey Seager and Wander Franco who are being drafted at least six rounds earlier.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Royals SS/3B Bobby Witt Jr. The rookie is MLB's No. 1 overall prospect entering the 2022 season after he was taken second overall in the 2019 draft. He lit up both Double-A and Triple-A last season with a .290 average across both levels, recording 33 home runs and 29 stolen bases in the process.

Witt has been playing third base during spring training and is penciled in to start there on Opening Day. His power and speed would be useful in any lineup, but his skills will be utilized to the fullest extent with the Royals. Kansas City is as aggressive as any team on the basepaths as it led the AL in stolen bases last year, so it won't be conservative with Witt's speed. The model has Witt in the running for AL Rookie of the Year and ranks him ahead of veterans Eugenio Suarez and Jonathan Villar.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu as one of its top 2022 Fantasy baseball busts. LeMahieu underwent surgery in October to repair a sports hernia, but he's expected to be fully healthy for MLB Opening Day.

LeMahieu has been one of the most consistent producers for Fantasy owners in recent years, recording 147 or more hits in six of his last seven seasons. However, LeMahieu saw his numbers decline in 2021. After posting a career-best 1.011 OPS during the 60-game 2020 campaign, LeMahieu took a major step back in the slugging department in 2021, posting an .094 ISO. SportsLine's model believes LeMahieu's decline will continue in 2022, projecting players like Tommy La Stella, Brendan Rodgers and Tommy Edman to provide more value for Fantasy baseball lineups.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top five of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 100 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Julio Urias, Max Scherzer and Lucas Giolito.

So which 2022 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Brad Hand's disappointing season, and find out.