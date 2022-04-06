Baseball fans everywhere are gearing up for MLB Opening Day on Thursday, April 7. With the first pitch inching closer, Fantasy baseball owners are doing their last minute research to see which players can lead their team to a championship this season. Knowing which players to target and which players to avoid can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing. That's why identifying the top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts early in the process can separate yourself from the pack.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

After struggling to realize his middle-of-the-lineup potential his first two seasons, Guerrero had a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 50 and the model predicted he'd outperform that position significantly. The result: Guerrero finished second in AL MVP voting with 48 home runs and 111 RBIs while slashing .311/.401/.601. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Guerrero in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a top-10 talent for a fourth or fifth-round price.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is projecting: Reds first baseman Colin Moran. Moran spent the last four seasons with the Pirates, and he'll remain in the NL Central after signing a one-year, $1 million contract with the Reds.

Moran played in 99 games for Pittsburgh in 2021, recording 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 29 runs. Moran should be a direct beneficiary of the universal designated hitter in 2022, giving the 29-year-old more at-bats this season. That's one of the main reasons why SportsLine's model expects Moran to be among the top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts.

Another of the 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is projecting: Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The former No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft is the top prospect in Kansas City's organization. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Witt Jr. has officially made the Opening Day roster, which makes him one of the prime candidates for a breakout season. The power-hitting infielder smashed 33 home runs in 124 games between Double-A and Triple-A last year.

Witt Jr. is hitting .407 with two home runs during spring training. He joins Detroit first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Cincinnati pitcher Hunter Greene as two top prospects that have made season-opening rosters. SportsLine's model has identified Witt Jr. as a breakout candidate heading into the season.

