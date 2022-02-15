Fresh off a World Series championship in 2021, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley are all awaiting word on when the 2022 MLB season will begin with the players locked out while collective bargaining agreements are ongoing with owners. And depending on when the season begins, the champions are expecting a huge boost superstar outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. returning from a torn ACL he suffered last summer. But how exactly should Fantasy baseball owners handle Acuna, and where should they be targeting those other Braves stars in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts? And will Freddie Freeman ultimately return to Atlanta or sign elsewhere?

A reliable set of 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings can help answer difficult questions like that and ensure that you get maximum value out of all of your 2022 Fantasy baseball picks. They can also help you identify the 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts that you'll need to be aware of to ensure you have a roster capable of carrying you deep into the Fantasy baseball playoffs.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including reliever Brad Hand.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hand as a Fantasy bust from the start, and he went on to lose his job as a closer as he bounced around between three teams. He had a disastrous 7.57 ERA in a stint with the Blue Jays later in the season. Their model had him listed much lower than expert consensus rankings, and anyone who listened to their advice avoided a major speed bump that could have derailed their season.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Rockies catcher Elias Diaz. The 31-year-old Venezuelan catcher spent five seasons with the Pirates before signing in Colorado as a free agent prior to the 2020 season. And in 2021 he was able to make the most of an opportunity to play regularly by flashing previously unseen power in the thin air at Coors Field.

Diaz slugged a career-high 18 home runs over 371 plate appearances and slashed .246/.310/.464 with a career-best 44 RBIs in 2021 and that earned him a three-year contract extension worth $15 million. Now Diaz is installed in the Colorado lineup as the everyday catcher and at a position that lacks power, Diaz could provide a lot of value at one of the league's most hitter-friendly ballparks. That's why the model ranks him as a top-10 option at catcher in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: free agent starting pitcher Chris Ellis. The 29-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft but didn't make his MLB debut until 2019, when he pitched an inning for the Kansas City Royals. Ellis kept plugging away and impressed enough in a single spot start for the Rays in 2021 to be claimed off waivers by the Orioles after he was designated for assignment.

In Baltimore, Ellis got six more starts and made the most of them, posting a 2.49 ERA over 25 1/3 innings. Ellis is currently out of contract but he is going to be a candidate to find his way into an opening day starting rotation for somebody and the model likes him to build off a 2021 season where he had a 2.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts over 29 1/3 innings. The model ranks him ahead of established starters like Justin Verlander, Mike Clevinger and Chris Sale in its 2022 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Detroit Tigers 1B/2B Jonathan Schoop as one of its top 2022 Fantasy baseball busts. The veteran has been one of the best power-hitting second basemen in the game for years and now he'll be adding first baseman eligibility after playing over 100 games at the position a season ago. And Schoop can still hit, posting 22 home runs and 84 RBIs last season.

However, his .435 slugging percentage was his lowest in the last three seasons and the second-lowest since 2015. Meanwhile, his .157 ISO was his lowest output since 2014. Those power number dropoffs don't make him a particularly great play at a first base position that is loaded with power. While he still might be worth rostering while he maintains second base eligibility, the model is suggesting you hold off in his age-30 season. It ranks Schoop as the No. 26 first baseman in its Fantasy baseball rankings 2022.

