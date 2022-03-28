Lost in the shuffle of the Mets landing Max Scherzer was that the team also signed one of the top free agent batters in Starling Marte. The outfielder finished among the top six in stolen bases in both leagues last year after a midseason trade, and he topped the majors with 47 swiped bags. Add in a .310 batting average and double-digit homers, and Marte should certainly be on the radar for 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. But can the 33-year-old repeat his performance on the base paths and at the plate, or is he destined to be both a 2022 Fantasy baseball bust and a free agent one as well?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including reliever Brad Hand.

Hand went on to lose his job as a closer as he bounced around between three teams. He had a disastrous 7.57 ERA in a stint with the Blue Jays later in the season.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Phillies second baseman Jean Segura. The well-traveled veteran is entering a contract year, which is motivation in its own right, but Segura has also been one of the most consistent middle infielders over the last half-dozen years. After hitting .290 last year with 14 homers and nine stolen bases, Segura is hitting .297 over the last six years with five of those seeing him at .280 or above.

Offseason moves by the Phillies only bolster Segura's stock as the team added heart-of-the-order bats in Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber. Pairing them with Bryce Harper gives Philadelphia a formidable lineup, and one in which Segura always bats at the top of. Over 85 percent of his starts last season came with him hitting either leadoff or in the No. 2 hole, and now the Phillies have more than just Harper to bat Segura around the bases. A productive player in a potent lineup is always a good combination, and the model ranks Segura ahead of Marcus Semien, despite the new Ranger going eight rounds earlier in drafts.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft played in 37 games across rookie ball, low-A and regular-A after signing his contract and then was left off the taxi squad list in 2020. However, that didn't stop him from working his way up through double-A and triple-A in 2021 and he's on track to make his MLB debut at some point early in 2022.

Whether or not that means he'll break spring training with the Orioles remains to be seen, but Rutschman flashed more than enough potential at the plate to be worth a draft pick in 2022. In 543 plate appearances, Rutschman hit 23 home runs and drove in 75, while slashing .285/.397/.502. Even with expected growing pains, that elite plate patience, raw power and plus contact creates an impressive offensive profile at a position that sorely lacks offense. That's why the model ranks Rutschman ahead of established veterans like Mitch Garver and Tyler Stephenson.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has identified Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as one of its biggest 2022 Fantasy baseball busts. After three consecutive seasons of average batting splits of .289/.391/.533, with 91 total home runs and 286 RBI, he failed to get back to that pace last season after not finding a rhythm in 2021. He finished with splits of .270/.355/422, with decreases in his rate of hard-hit balls, home run rate and walk rate.

After consecutive All-Star seasons and a monster contract from Houston in 2020, he has something to prove this year. Bregman failed to live up to the preseason top 25 overall player-range he carried into last season, and the model thinks he'll continue his slide. The model predicts players like Justin Turner, Josh Donaldson and Yoan Moncada are all better values and are being drafted far later than Bregman.

