The 2022 MLB season begins on April 7 and there will be some glaring absences on MLB Opening Day with stars like Fernando Tatis Jr. (wrist), Chris Sale (ribs), Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee) and Jack Flaherty (shoulder) all expected to begin the season on the injured list. Fantasy baseball owners will have to beware of all four players, but all are expected to make a return at some point this season and could provide an enormous boost when they do. So when is it safe to target these injured stars in your upcoming 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Guardians designated hitter Franmil Reyes.

Reyes had a 2021 Fantasy baseball ADP outside the top 200 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Reyes hit 30 home runs and drove in 85 in 115 games for Cleveland and slashed .254/.324/.522 for an OPS+ of 127. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Reyes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is projecting: Padres right fielder Wil Myers. Most of San Diego's moves in free agency this offseason involved its pitching staff and bullpen, but the Padres let outfielder Tommy Pham move on to Cincinnati. San Diego also traded three promising players to bring over Frazier from Pittsburgh last season.

The Padres are banking on Myers to get back to the level of production he flashed in 2020, when he hit 15 home runs and 40 RBI in just 55 games. Last season, Myers regressed and hit just 17 home runs with 63 RBI in 146 games. The Giants made wholesale pitching changes this season, while the two weakest pitching staff in the NL West from last year, Arizona and Colorado, only made minor offseason adjustments. Keyed by successful hitting against division opponents, Myers should bounce back offensively, which is why the model believes he'll return better season-long value than others like Dylan Carlson, Hunter Renfroe and Alex Kirilloff, who are all currently being drafted higher than him.

SportsLine's Fantasy baseball rankings 2022 are also high on Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. The thin air makes Coors Field a hitter's paradise and McMahon has the power to take advantage of one of the most home run friendly ballparks in the league. McMahon hit 23 home runs and drove in 86 last season after hitting 24 home runs and driving in 83 in 2019, the last full MLB season.

But what might have been most encouraging was that McMahon dropped his strikeout rate from 34.2 percent in 2020 to 24.7 percent in 2021. He also drew a walk in 9.9 percent of his plate appearances and he should benefit from a Rockies lineup that improved significantly from the addition of Kris Bryant this offseason. That's a big reason why the model ranks McMahon ahead of third basemen like Alex Bregman and Anthony Rendon, who are going at least three rounds earlier on average.

