Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for MLB spring training in less than a month and the World Baseball Classic is scheduled to be played in the middle of the MLB preseason this year. That means that it's time to start thinking about Fantasy baseball and a busy MLB offseason has dramatically changed the landscape. After spending nearly a half billion dollars on their middle infield last season, the Rangers invested over a quarter billion more into their pitching staff in recent months and look like they could become contenders in a crowded AL West race.

Former Mets ace Jacob deGrom will join Texas on a five-year deal worth $185 million, but how will moving to a hitter-friendly ballpark in a new league impact his production? A reliable set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings can help you answer that question while also identifying potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts. Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who following SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Tigers shortstop Javier Baez. Detroit wasn't exactly banking on a .671 OPS when it signed Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract last offseason. Unfortunately, the two-time All-Star had a terrible May (.432 OPS) and his numbers really recovered from it.

However, he did close the season with a strong final month, slashing .293/.322/.509 in September and October. And he posted a minimum OPS of .796 in each of the four full seasons that he played before last year's debacle. His combination of power and speed presents pretty clear upside in a talented young Tigers lineup and that's why the model ranks him as a top-15 option at shortstop despite the fact that he's the 28th player coming off the board at the position on average so far.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is all over: Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas. A consensus top-50 prospect in 2022, Casas only played 76 games in the minors because of injuries but he still turned in an impressive .281/.389/.500 slash line with 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

In 1,210 career minor-league plate appearances, Casas produced a productive .269/.374/.485 slash with 46 home runs and 181 RBI. That earned him a 27-game September call-up to the Red Sox where he produced a .358 OBP and hit five home runs in just 95 plate appearances. He should pencil in as an Opening Day starter for Boston and the model likes him as a top-25 option at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Building off a 2021 season where he went 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA and 226 strikeouts over 165 2/3 innings, Cease put himself on the map as one of the most dominant starters in the American League in 2022.

He went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and struck out 227 over 184 innings to finish as the AL Cy Young runner-up. However, he did lead the league in walks (78) and his 3.10 FIP seemed to indicate that he was outperforming his metrics a bit. Cease is currently one of the top 10 starting pitchers off the board in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, but the model ranks him outside its top 30 at the position for next season.

