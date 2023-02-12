A quality pitching rotation usually plays a pivotal role in how far MLB teams go in the playoffs, and it is also a key factor in Fantasy baseball leagues. Starting pitchers are one of the most volatile positions in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts though, so having quality Fantasy baseball advice 2023 to read through is imperative. Corbin Burnes and Gerrit Cole remain two of the top 2023 Fantasy baseball picks, but there are plenty of other starting pitchers waiting to emerge as Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023. Spencer Strider was one of the Fantasy baseball breakouts last season, and targeting a pitcher like that this season could be the difference maker in your leagues.

It is also important to avoid 2023 Fantasy baseball busts when you select your starting pitchers, as that could derail your season. Which pitchers does the model recommend selecting with your Fantasy baseball picks 2023? Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who following SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras. He was involved in one of the major offseason deals in the MLB, getting signed to a 5-year, $87.5 million deal by St. Louis. Contreras is expected to be a key bat in the lineup this season, especially after posting back-to-back 20-home run campaigns with the Cubs.

He ranks fourth among all catchers in fWAR since 2020, and he is going to be surrounded by much more power than he was in Chicago's lineup. The 30-year-old was also able to shave seven percentage points off his K-rate last year, which bodes well for his Fantasy impact this season. SportsLine's model has him rated fourth among all catchers heading into the 2023 season, even though he is the eighth catcher off the board on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar. The 21-year-old Venezuelan signed with the Rockies for $800,000 back in 2017 and he's developed rapidly while playing his way through the Colorado minor league system. Last season, Tovar slashed .319/.387/.540 with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases across 71 games while playing for both the double-A and triple-A affiliates.

That also earned him a September callup where he got 35 plate appearances over nine games and even hit his first career MLB home run on the final day of the season. Now Tovar enters the 2023 season as MLB Pipeline's No. 25 overall prospect, and his Gold Glove potential at shortstop has him looking like the presumed Opening Day starter for the Rockies. And the model ranks him as its No. 22 shortstop for 2023 despite the fact that he's the 31st shortstop off the board on average.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed new Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Lowe is coming off a season where he set new career highs in hits (179), home runs (27), RBI (76), batting average (.302) and slugging percentage (.492) and won the AL Silver Slugger award at his position.

However, there are some peripheral numbers that would indicate he's due for regression in 2023. His .363 BABIP was 23 points higher than in any season he'd played thus far, and his average exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit contact rate (45.0%) were actually down from 2021. Lowe is certainly still a useful Fantasy asset but the model projects him as the 17th-best first baseman despite being the seventh player drafted at the position on average.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.