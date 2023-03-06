The San Diego Padres continue to try to make their impact in a Southern California market which has been dominated by the Dodgers for decades. The Padres have formed what looks like a super team for the 2023 MLB season with the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Xander Bogaerts. While the abilities of all four rule them out from being potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers, they all carry some level of concern that could cause them to produce as Fantasy baseball busts 2023.

In regards to Bogaerts, he will have to undergo a park adjustment as while he was a .312 career hitter at Fenway Park, he hit just .271 elsewhere. Will moving to the least hitter-friendly stadium in the majors in Petco Park cause Bogaerts to slide in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. The only Fantasy concern with the future Hall of Famer is his durability as he hasn't topped 175 innings since the 2015 season. But while many expected his production to decrease as his time missed increased, last year Kershaw showed he's still among the game's elite. His 184 ERA+ was the exact same number that he averaged across his three Cy Young-winning seasons from 2011-14.

The Dodgers, and Kershaw's Fantasy owners, may have gotten some good news when the pitcher was ruled out of the World Baseball Classic. It was due to an insurance clearance issue, rather than injury, but that should allow the 34-year-old to be fresh for the regular season. Even with taking time missed into account, the SportsLine model has Kershaw as a top-eight pitcher and on par with Zack Wheeler. But Kershaw has a 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP that's 25 spots lower than Wheeler, giving the veteran Dodger Fantasy baseball sleeper 2023 appeal.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza. He made his MLB debut last season, recording 15 hits and scoring eight runs in 49 at-bats. Peraza was hitting .292 with 15 home runs and 26 stolen bases from the end of May to the end of his time in Triple-A last season.

He is one of five prospects with at least 15 home runs and at least 25 stolen bases in each of the last two seasons. Peraza is also playing a park that favors his strengths, as Yankee Stadium ranks ninth in home run park factor for right-handed batters. He is poised to have a breakout campaign this season, so SportsLine's model recommends jumping on him early.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft was also the top overall prospect heading into 2022. He made his MLB debut in late May and struggled initially, hitting .222 before the All-Star break. But he had a strong second half of the season to finish the year with 13 home runs, 42 RBI and batting splits of .254/.362/.445.

However, his underlying metrics indicate that there may be a ceiling on his power potential. Amongst catchers last year, he ranked just 14th in barrel percentage (7.9%) and 20th in hard hit percentage (36.8%). Those numbers are more in line with players who top out in the teens with home runs. Rutschman may be the perennial No. 1 Fantasy catcher one day, but the model doesn't see that in 2023 as it has him outside the top five at his position, despite him being drafted third on average.

