San Diego starting pitcher Joe Musgrove suffered a fractured toe in the weight room last week, which means he could miss the beginning of the 2023 MLB season. The 30-year-old went 10-7 with a 2.93 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 30 starts last year, getting named to the All-Star team for the first time in his career. He is also entering the first year of a five-year contract that is worth $100 million. Musgrove has been one of the most reliable pitchers to include in Fantasy baseball lineups, throwing 181.1 innings in 2021 and 181 innings last year.

His injury could cause him to drop in some 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, which might create value on him as one of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers. Injuries are just one of several factors to consider before making your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks, but SportsLine's model is able to assist you with your 2023 Fantasy baseball strategy. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The 34-year-old was signed away from the Mets by Toronto during the offseason, receiving a 3-year, $63 million contract. He was an All-Star with Oakland in 2021, going 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA.

His consistency continued last year, as he posted a 3.42 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP en route to a 15-9 record across 182.1 innings. Bassitt's go-to pitch is his sinking fastball, which he throws nearly half of the time. He is being drafted behind starters like Tyler Glasnow, Dylan Cease and Musgrove, but the model expects Bassitt to perform better than all three of them this season.

Another one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill. The 27-year-old earned his way into the Cardinals lineup through great defense, winning a National League Gold Glove during the 2020 season while hitting just .173 in the pandemic-shortened season. However, he broke out in 2021 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI and 15 stolen bases while slashing .286/.352/.560, winning another Gold Glove and finishing top 10 in the NL MVP voting.

O'Neill followed that up with a disappointing showing in 2022, missing 66 games and posting a .700 OPS while hitting 14 home runs, driving in 58 runs and stealing 14 bases. However, he was clearly plagued by an early shoulder injury and two separate stints on the IL because of hamstring injuries. Additionally, his .277 BABIP was an 89-point drop-off from the year prior and a 43-point dip from his current career average. That's why the model is projecting him as a top-five left fielder, ahead of players like Christian Yelich and Steven Kwan who are being drafted at least two round earlier on average.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.