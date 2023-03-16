Finding a utility player that gets enough work to be Fantasy relevant throughout the course of the season can make a big difference in your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep. One player that could fit that role on your roster this season is Brandon Drury, who signed with the Los Angeles Angels following his Silver Slugger season in 2022. Between lineup changes, Shohei Ohtani's pitching, and injuries, Drury should get plenty of time on the field in addition to occasional designated hitter opportunities.

While playing with two National League teams last season, Drury hit .286 with a .773 OPS against American League opponents.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. The 34-year-old product of the Phoenix metro didn't make his MLB debut until after his 30th birthday in 2019. But he established himself as one of the most reliable arms in baseball last season by going 13-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 177 strikeouts over 200.1 innings.

Kelly has a five-pitch arsenal that he mixes extremely well, throwing each pitch at least 13.5% of the time and snagging at least 20 strikeouts with each offering. However, Kelly is being drafted at the tail end of the 16th round in 10-team leagues thus far. But the model is expecting another solid season, predicting he outproduces Kyle Wright and Blake Snell, who are going at least 45 picks earlier on average.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco. He is a bounce-back candidate after seeing a decline in production and only 104 games played last season. Polanco was an All-Star during the 2019 season, when he had offensive splits of .295/.356/.485, with 22 home runs and 79 RBI.

In 2021, he blasted career highs with 33 homers and 98 RBI, so the nine-year vet isn't far removed from his last strong offensive season. Even though he didn't get near those totals last year, he still finished with his highest walk rate (14.4%) since 2015 and the highest hard-hit ball rate (38.9%) of his career. Polanco has also decreased the frequency of ground balls he's hit in each of the last three seasons, and the model predicts he will have a more productive Fantasy season than others being drafted ahead of him, like Edman, Ozzie Albies, and Andres Gimenez.

