Last year saw Sandy Alcantara come out of nowhere to win the NL Cy Young award in Miami. The Dominican ace won't be creeping up on anyone this year, ruling him out of being a 2023 Fantasy baseball sleeper. But which other pitchers could be darkhorse Cy Young candidates and are worth gambles in the mid-to-late rounds of 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts?

Cristian Javier, Pablo Lopez and Triston McKenzie fit the bill as young pitchers who could put it all together this year and surprise some people.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. In his seventh MLB season last year, Nimmo finally reached 500 at-bats for the first time and he didn't disappoint. He scored 102 runs, led the NL in triples (seven) and collected over 50 extra-base hits.

Nimmo's numbers may not be eye-popping as he isn't a masher, but his calling card is getting on base. Only five players have a higher OBP than his .388 since 2018, and those five are all household names. And with Nimmo batting leadoff for a deep Mets lineup, he should rack up lots of runs without costing you an early-round draft pick. The model has Nimmo on par with Atlanta's Michael Harris, despite the latter being drafted 5-to-6 rounds earlier than Nimmo on average.

Another one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Twins 2B Jorge Polanco. Polanco missed the last month of the 2022 season due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be fully healthy by opening day. He hit just .208 with two homers while dealing with numerous injuries after the All-Star break, but he showed his Fantasy capabilities in the first half of the 2022 season, homering 14 times with a .786 OPS.

Polanco has hit at least 16 home runs in three of his last four seasons, which includes belting 33 long balls in 2021. He's also recorded over 150 hits in two of the last four years, which is a big reason why the model ranks Polanco (13th-round ADP) ahead of players like Tommy Edman and Ozzie Albies, two players being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

