Dodgers pitcher Dustin May struggled with command when he returned from Tommy John surgery, but he still put together a solid 2022 campaign. May is another six months removed from surgery heading into 2023 MLB Opening Day, and he possesses some of the best stuff in baseball. He was recording a 31.2% K-BB% before suffering his injury in 2021, which would have been one of the best ratios in recent seasons. Is he flying under the radar as one of the top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers?

May is one of several players in the majors looking to put an injury in the rearview mirror.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Tigers relief pitcher Matthew Boyd. The 32-year-old racked up 238 strikeouts in 2019 and is healthy heading into the 2023 campaign following flexor tendon surgery. He also has a new changeup grip that will make him less predictable on the mound, giving him a quietly high upside.

He threw four scoreless innings against Minnesota in a spring training game earlier this month, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. Boyd posted a 2.00 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 17 strikeouts in his first nine innings in the Grapefruit League, giving him something to build on heading into the regular season. He is being drafted behind relievers such as Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen, but SportsLine's model thinks he has a higher upside than both of those veterans.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. The 26-year-old hit .280 with 13 home runs, 79 runs and 72 RBI across 152 games last season, which was a major improvement from 2021. He is now set to have a significant breakout campaign in one of the best lineups in the MLB.

The former top prospect plays in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in baseball, and his 14.8 expected home runs last year were nearly two more than his actual total. Some regression to the mean combined with his offseason improvement should help him easily reach 15 homers this season. Bohm is being drafted behind third basemen DJ LeMahieu and Eugenio Suarez in average drafts, but the model expects him to be a better 2023 Fantasy baseball pick than both of them.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. The 34-year-old is a two-time batting champion and looked like an offensive juggernaut when he joined the Yankees in 2019 and then again in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. However, his productivity has dropped off considerably since and the model predicts he won't live up to his 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP of 174.11.

LeMahieu has hit just .265 over the last two seasons and the surprising power he showed in 2019 and 2020 has dissipated. His slugging percentage has dropped to .368 in 2021 and 2022 after it had been at .536 the previous two seasons. And his average exit velocity has tumbled from 92.4 MPH in 2019 to 88.7 MPH in 2022. All the supporting data points to LeMahieu continuing his downward trend and the model likes Isaac Paredes and Yoan Moncada more, with both players going at least five rounds later in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts on average.

