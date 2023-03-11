Loading up your Fantasy baseball lineups with high-level starting pitching is always a winning strategy. And with 2023 MLB Spring Training rolling along, starters across the league are ramping up for MLB Opening Day on March 30. Rays starter Tyler Glasnow has been one of the game's great strikeout artists when healthy with a big fastball and two wipeout breaking ball offerings, but he's only been able to start 39 games over the last four seasons. Glasnow now appears likely to begin the 2023 MLB season on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain during a bullpen session this spring.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022 after slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. His health is the biggest factor heading into the 2023 season, as he played in just 92 games last season and 61 in 2021 due to injury issues. Buxton remains one of the most dynamic players in the majors, though, bringing power and speed to 2023 Fantasy baseball lineups.

The 28-year-old had 28 home runs and 51 RBI in his limited action last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. He is likely going to get some time off from his center-field position at times this year, as the Twins can manage his workload by using him as a designated hitter. This adjustment could pay dividends for his Fantasy baseball owners, as a full season from Buxton would make him a steal at his current ADP.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Diamondbacks left fielder Corbin Carroll. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft has rocketed through the Arizona farm system and made his MLB debut to much acclaim last season. Carroll played in 32 games and posted a .260/.330/.500 slash line with nine doubles, two triples and four home runs over just 115 plate appearances.

Now he enters the 2023 MLB season as the No. 2 prospect in baseball after posting a 1.014 OPS across 657 career minor-league plate appearances with 28 home runs, 87 RBI and 52 stolen bases. His combination of speed, power and hit tool is truly rare and that's why he is coming off the board in the first 10 rounds of 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts on average. However, the model is expecting him to adjust to a full-time role in the majors quickly, predicting he outperforms established veterans like Ian Happ and AJ Pollock.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Pasquantino was an 11th-round pick out of Old Dominion in the 2019 MLB Draft, but he showcased big power as he quickly ascended through the Royals' farm system and earned his way into the Kansas City lineup last summer, where he slashed .295/.383/.450 with 10 home runs and 26 RBI over 298 plate appearances.

Now he's being drafted in the eighth round of 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts on average but there's at least some reason for concern about how pitchers will adjust to the left-handed slugger. Pasquantino only hit .228 and slugged a miserable .246 against off-speed offerings in 2022 and he's sure to see a steady dose of changeups and splitters in 2023 to help neutralize his impressive barrel speed. That's why the model ranks him outside its top 15 first baseman for the season, behind players like Brandon Belt and Ryan Mountcastle who are being drafted over 10 rounds later on average.

