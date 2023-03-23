Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson finished on the low range of his career batting average in his first season with the Braves, but he still smashed 34 home runs and drove in 103 runs. He will not face the shift now that the defensive tactic is banned by MLB, and he should also be more comfortable playing in Atlanta. Olson finished with a .271 average and .371 on-base percentage in 2021, which were both elite numbers among Fantasy baseball picks. After a dip in numbers last year, is he flying under the radar as one of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Rockies catcher Elias Diaz. He signed a three-year, $14.5 million contract prior to the 2022 season, which began with a slow start. However, he hit .273 with one home run, eight doubles and one triple from July 4 to Aug. 10 before missing 10 games due to a left wrist injury.

His slow start and late-season injury have created value on him as a sleeper pick in 2023. Diaz is the only catcher on Colorado's roster with regular MLB playing time under his belt, giving him the edge as the Opening Day starter. He also put together a hot stretch during spring training, hitting .310 through his first 11 games, and the model has him ranked ahead of catchers such as Cal Raleigh and William Contreras.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Dodgers outfielder David Peralta. After nine seasons with the Diamondbacks and then a brief 47-game stint with the Rays last season, Peralta joined the Dodgers on a one-year, $6.5 million contract during the offseason. The 35-year-old should see regular work against right-handed pitching for one of the National League's most dominant clubs.

The former Silver Slugger has slashed .293/.350/.486 in his career against righties with 93 of his 110 career home runs coming against them. And after being one of the main attractions in bad Arizona lineups for years, he should enjoy the stress-free life of hitting down a dangerous Los Angeles order. He slugged .539 against four-seam fastballs last season and that's why the model ranks him ahead of left fielders like Alex Verdugo and Andrew Benintendi, who are being drafted at least three rounds earlier on average.

