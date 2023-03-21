The 2023 World Baseball Classic has given Fantasy baseball owners a rare opportunity to see the world's top players participating in meaningful games during the spring, but that also comes with consequences. Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a significant knee injury while celebrating a Puerto Rico win that advanced his nation out of pool play and into the quarterfinals. Now, with Diaz out for the season, the Mets and Fantasy baseball owners who had designs on Diaz closing out games will have to explore alternative options.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen. The 31-year-old has primarily been used as a reliever throughout his eight-year MLB career but last year he was thrust into the Angels' rotation out of necessity and fared well. Lorenzen posted an 8-6 record with a 4.24 ERA while striking out 85 over 97.2 innings. That earned him a one-year, $8.5 million contract to join the Tigers this offseason, where he is expected to be a full-time member of the starting rotation.

Lorenzen has a whopping seven-pitch arsenal according to Statcast and sits in the 94-95 mph range with his sinker and his four-seam fastball. And with a 38.0% whiff rate on his changeup, he's got the ability to keep hitters off balance. He's also playing in one of the game's most pitcher-friendly ballparks now and that's why the model likes him ahead of starters like Charlie Morton and Luis Garcia who are being drafted at least 80 picks earlier on average.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Tigers shortstop Javier Baez. After All-Star seasons in 2018 and 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, Baez's efficiency took a dip as he bounced from Chicago to the Mets and on to Detroit. Baez has shown he's primed for a big 2023 at the World Baseball Classic, as he had offensive splits of .368/.368/.684 through Puerto Rico's five-game stint.

Baez went from 184 strikeouts in 2021 to 147 last season, and has shown he can hit for power, with three seasons of at least 29 home runs since 2018. Even in a down year last season, Baez still made contact on over 77% of the pitches he swung at in the strike zone and should see that improve with a steadier role in 2023. His potential to get back to his All-Star form is why the model projects him to have more Fantasy value than others being drafted ahead of him like Tim Anderson, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.

