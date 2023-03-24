A fractured thumb suffered in the World Baseball Classic means Jose Altuve won't take the field for the Astros for 2023 MLB Opening Day. The eight-time All-Star will be out for months, but Houston's lineup is still loaded with the likes of Jose Abreu, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. However, a potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleeper could emerge for the Astros in the wake of Altuve's injury, and he could be grabbed at the very end of 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts.

David Hensley received the first opportunity to start at second for Houston, and he's a career .295 hitter at Double-AA and above. He logged just 29 MLB at-bats last season but had a robust .345 average to show. Could Hensley become one of your sleeper Fantasy baseball picks 2023? Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets relief pitcher David Robertson. The veteran was slotted into a setup role prior to Edwin Diaz (knee) being lost for the year, but now he's the favorite to land closer duties. He certainly has experience with that role as he has 157 career saves, including 20 last season on a sparkling 2.40 ERA.

The 14-year vet still has plenty of juice left as his average fastball velocity last season (93.1 m.p.h.) tied a career-high. Robertson spent most of last year with the 88-loss Cubs, so his save opportunities were limited, but that won't be the case in Queens. Following Diaz' injury, SportsLine's model has Robertson as a top-5 RP option, but he's still being drafted outside the top 12 per 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP, making him a sleeper candidate.

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo. He threw 103.1 innings last season, posting a 3.66 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while striking out 131 batters. Lodolo finished with a 4-7 record for the disappointing Reds during those starts, but he should have even more opportunities this season.

He is expected to serve as the No. 2 starter for Cincinnati in 2023 under manager David Bell, who has him slated to start the second game of the regular season against Pittsburgh. Lodolo was the top ranked prospect in the Reds organization in 2021 and had a sparkling 1.84 ERA across 44 innings at the Double-A level. Lodolo induces a high ground-ball rate and has elite strikeout numbers, making him one of the breakout candidates this season.

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Burnes followed up his 2021 NL Cy Young Award with a 2.94 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 243:51 K:BB in 202 innings, with the strikeouts and innings totals representing career highs.

However, Burnes struggled down the stretch last season, allowing at least four earned runs on five occasions in his final 13 starts. The Brewers also lost several quality defenders this offseason, including Kolten Wong and Jace Peterson that could lead to more runs on the scoreboard. Burnes is currently being drafted as the SP5 in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, but the model is much less bullish and has him outside the top 15 at the position.

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff.

So which 2023 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts?