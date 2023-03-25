The World Baseball Classic was a smashing success again this year, but there were some negative outcomes as well. Elite closer Edwin Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee, so he will not be an option in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Meanwhile, Jose Altuve fractured his thumb and is going to miss around two months of action. Should you be avoiding him with your 2023 Fantasy baseball lineups?

Injuries are one of the most significant things to include in your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft strategy. Which players will turn into 2023 Fantasy baseball busts due to injuries? Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets relief pitcher David Robertson. The veteran was slotted into a setup role prior to Edwin Diaz (knee) being lost for the year, but now he's the favorite to land closer duties. He certainly has experience with that role as he has 157 career saves, including 20 last season on a sparkling 2.40 ERA.

The 14-year vet still has plenty of juice left as his average fastball velocity last season (93.1 m.p.h.) tied a career-high. Robertson spent most of last year with the 88-loss Cubs, so his save opportunities were limited, but that won't be the case in Queens. Following Diaz' injury, SportsLine's model has Robertson as a top-5 RP option, but he's still being drafted outside the top 12 per 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP, making him a sleeper candidate.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. The 26-year-old hit .280 with 13 home runs, 79 runs and 72 RBI across 152 games last season, which was a major improvement from 2021. He is now set to have a significant breakout campaign in one of the best lineups in the MLB.

The former top prospect plays in one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in baseball, and his 14.8 expected home runs last year were nearly two more than his actual total. Some regression to the mean combined with his offseason improvement should help him easily reach 15 homers this season. Bohm is being drafted behind third basemen DJ LeMahieu and Eugenio Suarez in average drafts, but the model expects him to be a better 2023 Fantasy baseball pick than both of them.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. He put together a quality 2022 season with a .265 batting average and 13 home runs atop the St. Louis lineup. However, Edman is being overvalued in the current Fantasy baseball ADP rankings.

He had finished with a batting average worse than .265 in two straight campaigns and had hit 16 total home runs over the previous two seasons. Edman does not draw many walks and has not proven that he is a consistent hitter, so his current ADP is too high. SportsLine's model has him listed behind second basemen such as Jorge Polanco and Ketel Marte, so they are both better options in your upcoming drafts.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.