Few positions have as fierce a battle for the top player as the starting pitcher position heading into 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. You could go with last year's breakout star in Sandy Alcantara, an established ace like Gerrit Cole, or a pair of former and current Mets in Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander. But with high expectations also comes a high probability of one of those pitchers finishing as a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust. Pitchers such as Walker Buehler and Nathan Eovaldi saw injuries derail their 2022 seasons after Cy Young-worthy years in 2021.

The risk of time missed is always a worry with pitchers, especially those older ones. A thorough set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings would help crystallize when you should grab a top pitcher in your drafts, compared to selecting players from other positions. Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. He agreed to an eight-year, $162 million deal with New York in the offseason after hitting 16 home runs with a .274 average. Nimmo was the team's first-round draft pick when he was drafted in 2011 and his production continues to be a key part of their success.

The 29-year-old missed the first week of spring training for precautionary reasons, but there are no real concerns heading into the start of the season. Nimmo scored a career-high 102 runs in 2022 and finished with a career-best OBP of .385. He is being drafted behind Atlanta's Harris and Luis Robert of the White Sox in most drafts, but the model is higher on him than both of those center fielders.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Tigers outfielder Riley Greene. His rookie season got off to a rough start, as he missed time early in the season due to a broken foot. He was still able to log 93 games last year and got into an offensive groove by the end of the season. Although he didn't display a great deal of power, he had 12 doubles, 28 RBI and a batting average of .369 on balls put in play.

He has already shown great promise in spring training, and after his first 12 preseason games, he had an OPS of .834. Greene had a .298 batting average across 547 at-bats at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, so hitting is his calling card. Greene's upside and opportunity gives him some of the greatest potential to deliver a tremendous return on investment in the later rounds of Fantasy drafts this year.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. The NL Cy Young winner in 2021 didn't have much of a drop-off in 2022, posting a sub-3.00 ERA and leading the Senior Circuit with 243 strikeouts. But a couple of Burnes' underlying statistics indicate he may not be able to maintain that success in 2023.

His FIP nearly doubled from 1.63 in 2021 to 3.14 in 2022. And while the latter is still solid, Milwaukee lost several quality defenders this offseason including Kolten Wong and Jace Peterson that could lead to more runs on the scoreboard. Burnes also wore down after the All-Star break, going from a 2.14 ERA in the first half of the season to a 3.97 in the second half. Burnes is being drafted as the SP6 in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, but the model is much less bullish and has him outside the top 15 at the position.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

