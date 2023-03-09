The first two weeks of spring training have come and gone, giving Fantasy baseball owners new data to work with heading into 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Some of the new rule changes implemented by the MLB are going to have an impact on the 2023 MLB season, including the decision to play with larger bases. Teams are averaging 1.08 steal attempts per game thus far, which is nearly a 40% increase from spring training games last season. Should you be targeting speedsters with some of your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. His health is the biggest factor heading into the 2023 season, as he played in just 92 games last season and 61 in 2021 due to injury issues. Buxton remains one of the most dynamic players in the majors, though, bringing power and speed to 2023 Fantasy baseball lineups.

The 28-year-old had 28 home runs and 51 RBI in his limited action last season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. He is likely going to get some time off from his center-field position at times this year, as the Twins can manage his workload by using him as a designated hitter. This adjustment could pay dividends for his Fantasy baseball owners, as a full season from Buxton would make him a steal at his current ADP.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson. The top overall prospect entering the 2023 MLB season, Henderson was able to log 116 at-bats at the end of last season. He more than held his own with a .788 OPS while seeing the majority of time at third base. But he's taken reps at both third and shortstop during spring training, adding positional availability to his world-class talents.

Henderson showed his five-tool potential in the minors, and he hit .297 between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He also clubbed 19 homers and swiped 22 bags as he's projected as a potential 20/20 guy in the majors. The Orioles will give Henderson every opportunity to prove himself in his first full season, so plate appearances shouldn't be an issue. The model has high hopes for Henderson, who'll still be a rookie this year, and it slots him ahead of vets like Anthony Rendon and Eugenio Suarez at 3B in its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed White Sox SP Dylan Cease as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Cease had a breakout year in his fourth season, finishing second in the AL in both ERA (2.20) and strikeouts (227) on the way to a runner-up finish in Cy Young voting. But he also led the AL in walks (78) for the second time in three seasons, and that's a cause for concern in 2023.

Additionally, his FIP of 3.10 last year was nearly a run higher than his 2.20 ERA. With Chicago losing several quality fielders such as Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Adam Engel, Cease won't have as much help behind him in 2023. Cease projects as a regression candidate and is being overvalued in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. The model pegs him 30th in its starter pitcher rankings, putting him on par with Kyle Wright and Triston McKenzie, who are being drafted multiple rounds later on average.

