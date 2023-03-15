The first two weeks of spring training are in the rearview mirror, creating some early data heading into 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Left-handed hitters have been benefiting from the league's decision to ban the shift, as they are batting .274 this spring compared to .255 from last spring. Right-handed batters have seen their averages drop from .262 to .255, but overall scoring is up nearly a run. Should you be targeting lefties with your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks?

Spring training stats might not be the most important factor to consider when crafting your 2023 Fantasy baseball strategy, but it can still be a useful metric. SportsLine's model has complete projections for every key player in the MLB, making it the best 2023 Fantasy baseball advice on the market. Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Their model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. He agreed to an eight-year, $162 million deal with New York in the offseason after hitting 16 home runs with a .274 average. Nimmo was the team's first-round draft pick when he was drafted in 2011 and his production continues to be a key part of their success.

The 29-year-old missed the first week of spring training for precautionary reasons, but there are no real concerns heading into the start of the season. Nimmo scored a career-high 102 runs in 2022 and finished with a career-best OBP of .385. He is being drafted behind Michael Harris and Luis Robert in most drafts, but the model is higher on him than both of those center fielders.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Twins infielder Jose Miranda. He missed some time early in the Grapefruit League due to a sore shoulder, but he's served as designated hitter and is expected to be ready to field for Opening Day. The 24-year-old made his debut last year, spending most of his time at first base or designated hitter.

He is expected to open the season as the primary third baseman following the offseason trade of Gio Urshela to the Angels. Miranda is set to provide an immediate upgrade at the plate after batting .268 across 483 plate appearances during his rookie campaign. He is being drafted behind Nate Lowe, Vinnie Pasquantino and Joey Meneses in average Fantasy baseball drafts, but SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of all three of those infielders in its projections.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Padres relief pitcher Josh Hader as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Hader looked his typical dominant self through his first 27 games last season, posting a sparkling 1.05 ERA. But over his last 29 games, which included a trade from Milwaukee to San Diego, Hader had an unsightly 9.62 ERA.

A big reason for Hader's struggles in 2022 was because he failed to generate swings-and-misses like before. Hitters made contact on 65.8% of all swings last year, a nearly 7% rise over the previous season. Additionally, early reports out of spring training are that Hader's average fastball velocity is down three m.p.h. from last year's struggle of a season. Hader is being drafted among the top five relief pitchers on average, but the model has him as RP8 in its rankings, making him a 2023 Fantasy baseball bust.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, and sleepers should you target or fade in your drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Joey Votto's disappointing season, and find out.