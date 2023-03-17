Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris wasn't even included in many preseason Fantasy baseball rankings last season but ended up garnering some National League MVP buzz en route to Rookie of the Year honors. Harris finished the season with offensive splits of .297/.339/.514 to go with 19 home runs and 64 RBI. After a true breakout campaign, should you count on him building on those numbers or hitting a sophomore slump when crafting your 2023 Fantasy baseball draft strategy?

Cincinnati's Jonathan India played almost 50 fewer games in 2022 than he did in his 2021 NL Rookie of the Year season and finished with just 10 home runs and a .249 batting average. However, AL Rookie of the Year Randy Arozarena hit 20 more RBI and stole 12 more bases than he did in his debut year. Before going on the clock in any 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, be sure to see the Fantasy baseball rankings 2023 and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. The team at SportsLine was all over Votto as a Fantasy bust from the start after a resurgent 2021 season that saw him going as one of the top 12 first basemen off the board in 2022 Fantasy baseball drafts. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI the year prior, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position and anybody who followed SportsLine's advice avoided a major headache.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo. He agreed to an eight-year, $162 million deal with New York in the offseason after hitting 16 home runs with a .274 average. Nimmo was the team's first-round draft pick when he was drafted in 2011 and his production continues to be a key part of their success.

The 29-year-old missed the first week of spring training for precautionary reasons, but there are no real concerns heading into the start of the season. Nimmo scored a career-high 102 runs in 2022 and finished with a career-best OBP of .385. He is being drafted behind Atlanta's Harris and Luis Robert of the White Sox in most drafts, but the model is higher on him than both of those center fielders.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Tigers outfielder Riley Greene. His rookie season got off to a rough start, as he missed time early in the season due to a broken foot. He was still able to log 93 games last year and got into an offensive groove by the end of the season. Although he didn't display a great deal of power, he had 12 doubles, 28 RBI and a batting average of .369 on balls put in play.

He has already shown great promise in spring training, and after his first 12 preseason games, he had an OPS of .834. Greene had a .298 batting average across 547 at-bats at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, so hitting is his calling card. Greene's upside and opportunity gives him some of the greatest potential to deliver a tremendous return on investment in the later rounds of Fantasy drafts this year.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. After clubbing 30 homers with 20 stolen bases in 2021, Albies played just 64 games last season due to foot and finger injuries. He then had offseason shoulder surgery which has delayed his ramp-up to the 2023 MLB season, and one can't dismiss that he also had a wrist injury in 2020 that caused him to miss half of the pandemic-shortened season.

That's injuries to four different body parts in a two-year span, which is hard to ignore. Additionally, Albies is coming off a season in which he had career-lows across the board in his batting splits. There is still certainly value in Albies but not to the extent that his 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP indicates. The model has him on par with Ketel Marte, but Albies is being drafted over 100 spots earlier on average, giving him 2023 Fantasy baseball bust potential.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

