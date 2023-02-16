Houston pitcher Hunter Brown is listed as the Astros best prospect, making him an intriguing option in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. He was called up to the majors in September of last year, posting a 0.89 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across 20.1 innings down the stretch. But even with Justin Verlander's departure, the 24-year-old is currently in line to be a relief pitcher this season, but he sits sixth on the starters depth chart. An injury to any of the current starters would open the door for Brown to be one of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 2022. He finished outside the top 45 players at his position.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. After suffering a partially torn UCL at the end of the 2021 season, Muncy started 2022 behind in his rehab and it showed on the field. He had averaged 35.3 home runs over his previous three full seasons but could only muster nine long balls on a paltry .161 average through July 31 of last year.

However, he picked things back up in August, slugged 12 homers over the last two months and saw his OPS jump from .613 before Aug. 1 to .858 post-Aug. 1. Muncy says his elbow is "right back where it needs to be" entering the 2023 MLB season but he's still being overlooked in Fantasy baseball drafts 2023. The model has him on par with Atlanta's Austin Riley at the third base position, but Muncy is being selected three-to-four rounds later, making him a 2023 Fantasy baseball sleeper pick.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball breakouts the model is jumping on: Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes. He had a semi-breakout season last year, crushing 20 home runs after totaling just two between the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. However, there is still plenty of legitimate breakout potential to be uncovered, as Paredes finished with a .205 average and only played in 111 games.

It is going to be tough for the Rays to leave him out of the lineup this season due to the power that he possesses, especially for a team that finished 25th in home runs (139) last year. He was tied with Randy Arozarena for the team-lead in homers, and he also finished sixth in RBI. Paredes was able to do all of that despite not being an everyday starter, giving him breakout potential in 2023.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball busts

As for players to avoid, the model has pinpointed new Rangers first baseman Nate Lowe as one of its biggest 2023 Fantasy baseball busts. Lowe is coming off a season where he set new career highs in hits (179), home runs (27), RBI (76), batting average (.302) and slugging percentage (.492) and won the AL Silver Slugger award at his position.

However, there are some peripheral numbers that would indicate he's due for regression in 2023. His .363 BABIP was 23 points higher than in any season he'd played thus far, and his average exit velocity (90.2 mph) and hard-hit contact rate (45.0%) were actually down from 2021. Lowe is certainly still a useful Fantasy asset but the model projects him as the 17th-best first baseman despite being the seventh player drafted at the position on average.

