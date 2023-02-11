Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will begin the 2023 MLB season serving the remaining 20 games of an 80-game suspension he picked up last year for testing positive for a banned substance. But even with the suspension lingering and the fact that he didn't play a game last year, Tatis has a 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP in the top 15. Tatis produced 42 home runs, 97 RBI, 25 stolen bases and a .975 OPS when we last saw him in 2021, so can you pencil him in for similar production in 2023?

Those are the sorts of questions you have to be asking yourself with MLB Spring Training days away, and a reliable set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings can help ensure you're getting max value out of every pick. They can also help you identify the potential 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers who can seriously outperform their ADP.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, projections are updated.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves catcher Sean Murphy. The 28-year-old is one of the best defensive catchers in the game, winning a Gold Glove in 2021. However, he also brings plenty of power to the plate as well and any sort of productivity goes a long way at the position in the modern game.

Murphy hit 46 home runs in 1,099 career plate appearances with the Athletics and slashed a respectable .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI last season. Now he goes from one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball in Oakland to a more hitter-friendly park in Atlanta where he will hit in a significantly better lineup. That's why the model lists him as a top-five catcher despite an ADP of 10th at the position.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Mariners first baseman Ty France. A former 34th-round pick, France earned his way into an exciting young Seattle lineup and received his first all-star invite after slashing .308/.376/.470 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI in the first half. However, he fizzled in the second half, slashing .233/.291/.394 over his final 61 games.

That finish ultimately seemed to sour some Fantasy baseball owners, as he's been the 16th first baseman off the board in early 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. However, with a BABIP that was nearly 97 points lower from the first half of the season to the second half, the model predicts that he'll bounce back to be a top-10 player at the position in 2023.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.