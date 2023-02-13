The end of the Fantasy baseball season can sometimes be overshadowed by the beginning of the Fantasy football season. With that in mind, it is important to see who was hot at the end of 2022 regular season before scouring through 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings. Angels' outfielder Taylor Ward got off to a strong start last season before dealing with nagging injuries during the middle of the season, but he got back on track in September, hitting .345 with six home runs. He could be considered one of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers due to his unproductive three months in the middle of last year.

Another player that Fantasy baseball owners will be strongly considering near the top of the draft is Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez. He had an outstanding rookie campaign, but should you be including him in your Fantasy baseball picks 2023? So before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves catcher Sean Murphy. The 28-year-old is one of the best defensive catchers in the game, winning a Gold Glove in 2021. However, he also brings plenty of power to the plate as well and any sort of productivity goes a long way at the position in the modern game.

Murphy hit 46 home runs in 1,099 career plate appearances with the Athletics and slashed a respectable .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI last season. Now he goes from one of the most pitcher-friendly parks in baseball in Oakland to a more hitter-friendly park in Atlanta where he will hit in a significantly better lineup. That's why the model lists him as a top-five catcher despite an ADP of 10th at the position.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson. Cincinnati manager David Bell said that the team is planning for Stephenson to be in the lineup for 140-150 games this season if he can stay healthy. The 26-year-old was limited to just 50 games last season due to a broken collarbone, but he hit .319 with six home runs and 35 RBI before his injury.

Stephenson was excellent during the 2021 campaign as well, batting .286 with a .797 OPS, 10 homers and 45 RBI. He will likely serve as the designated hitter at times this season, as the Reds have Curt Casali, Luke Maile and Austin Romine available as backup catchers. Stephenson's injury-shortened season has created sleeper value on him this year according to the model, which has him ranked ahead of catchers such as Danny Jansen, Nick Fortes and Carson Kelly.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.