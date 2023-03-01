With 2023 MLB Opening Day scheduled for March 30 and most Fantasy baseball drafts already scheduled for the coming weeks, Fantasy baseball players are hard at work on their 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge almost single-handedly won the championship for thousands of owners after a historic season in 2022. Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs and also led the AL in runs scored (133), RBI (131), OBP (.425), slugging (.686) and OPS (1.111) while stealing 16 bases.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt. Toronto signed the 34-year-old to a one-year deal earlier this year, giving the lineup a veteran presence. He is coming off the worst season of his 12-year career but dealt with injury and appears to be healthy after offseason surgery. Belt was solid two years ago, hitting .274 with 29 home runs in 97 games during the 2021 campaign.

He should get plenty of opportunities as Toronto's designated hitter against right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays badly needed to find some balance in their lineup after having an almost entirely right-handed lineup at times last year. Belt provides balance, and SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of first basemen such as Nate Lowe and Vinnie Pasquantino, despite those players being drafted earlier on average.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley. Helsley's first three years in the big leagues were nothing to write home about. He made 87 appearances and posted a 4.03 ERA with 89 strikeouts over 96 innings. Over the 2020-21 seasons, his walk rate was over 13% while his strikeout rate was below 23%. However, he added some velocity to an already big fastball and changed his release point to dramatic effect.

Helsley made 54 appearances in 2022 and posted a 1.25 ERA with 94 strikeouts over 64.2 innings while also recording 19 saves. Helsley made his first all-star team in the process and saw his strikeout rate jump to 39.3% while slashing his walk rate to 8.4%. The model is expecting more of the same, listing him as its No. 3 Fantasy baseball closer ahead of Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader and Jordan Romano, who are all being drafted earlier.

