As anyone who plays Fantasy baseball knows, a player who's a Fantasy baseball bust one year can suddenly become a Fantasy baseball sleeper the next year. That's what many veterans are hoping for this season after subpar or injury-plagued years in 2022. Nelson Cruz, Max Muncy and Anthony Rendon are hoping for bounceback seasons and looking to become part of the crop of 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers.

In the case of the 42-year-old Cruz, he's battling Father Time in addition to an off year. But he underwent offseason eye surgery to correct a vision issue and joined a loaded lineup with the Padres. Should you have faith in him to return to form, and where does he slot in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Giants right fielder Michael Conforto. The former Met did not play in 2022 due to shoulder surgery but landed a $36 million contract to be an integral part of San Francisco's lineup. Conforto averaged 25.5 home runs and 74.3 RBI over his four previous full seasons with a career OPS of .824.

Conforto is now healthy and motivated, but last year's lost season made him fall completely off some people's radars. His 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP has him as the 24th right fielder being selected, but the SportsLine model has him among the top 15 at the position. That difference creates value in Conforto, who is slotted ahead of Austin Meadows and Hunter Renfroe, despite those two being drafted multiple rounds earlier on average.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Blue Jays second baseman Whit Merrifield. His numbers saw a slight decline last year after he hit .277 with 10 home runs and 74 RBI in 2021, but Merrifield put together a strong stretch of games at the end of the 2022 regular season. Fantasy owners seem to be disregarding that finish, relying more on his overall numbers to inform their picks at second base.

SportsLine's model has identified this as a thinking error, ranking Merrifield ahead of other players at his position such as Edman and Albies. Those two are both being selected well ahead of Merrifield in most drafts, but the model recommends holding out for the veteran instead. The 34-year-old had three three-hit performances in a four-game stretch at the beginning of October last season, and that momentum could carry over into the 2023 campaign.

