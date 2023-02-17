The first pitch of the 2023 MLB season is still more than a month away, but now is the time to get prepared for 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. There are several players who are quality options at the top of the draft, including Philadelphia's Trea Turner and Atlanta's Ronald Acuna Jr. Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez is coming off an excellent rookie season, which makes him a top option for 2023 Fantasy baseball picks as well. SportsLine's model has assessed every player, creating a valuable set of 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for Fantasy baseball owners.

Last season, Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100. Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. He only played in 64 games last season due to a broken foot and then a broken pinkie finger. The 25-year-old has not had any setbacks during the offseason though, so he will be prepared for the 2023 campaign.

Albies plays in one of the most potent lineups in baseball, and his speed allows him to score runs at a high rate. He had 20 stolen bases in 2021, and he's topped 100 runs scored in each of his last three full seasons. Albies' power should return to normal this season as well, giving him a high Fantasy baseball ceiling. SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of second basemen such as Jorge Polanco and Gleyber Torres, even though both of them are being selected ahead of Albies in most drafts.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario. Last season, he finished with career highs in hits (180), runs (86), and he led the majors in triples, with nine. Otherwise, he was within striking distance of topping other personal offensive bests, with a .283 batting average and a .715 OPS.

Rosario played in 153 games last season and finished one RBI shy of his previous best of 72 (2019). Cleveland won the AL Central but scored the fewest runs of any division champion at 698 last year. However, Rosario led the team in hits, was third in runs scored, and should have more help around him in the lineup this season after the acquisition of first baseman Josh Bell. Despite his steady production, the model sees bargain potential in Rosario and projects him to outproduce others commonly drafted ahead of him like Brandon Crawford, Oneil Cruz and Jeremy Pena.

