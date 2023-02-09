With a combination of speed, power, bat control and defensive range that goes practically unmatched in today's game, Trea Turner landed an 11-year, $300 million contract to join the Philadelphia Phillies this offseason. Turner has slashed .302/.355/.487 with 124 home runs and 230 stolen bases in his career, and he'll plug right into the top of a dangerous Phillies lineup featuring Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber. That's a big reason he's going near the top of 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, but can he live up to such a lofty contract and 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP?

Meanwhile, Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez continues to be a run-producing machine coming off a career-high 126 RBI in 2022.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. He was originally going to be shifting positions this season when Carlos Correa agreed to a $350 million contract in mid-December. However, that deal wound up falling through, meaning Crawford will remain at shortstop in 2023.

The veteran might have had mediocre numbers overall last season, but he tallied 11 hits in a 13-game stretch near the end of the 2022 campaign. He had to play through knee inflammation for most of the year as well, so he is healthier heading into this season. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of shortstops such as Oneil Cruz and Jeremy Pena, but they are being selected ahead of Crawford in most 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Mariners first baseman Ty France. A former 34th-round pick, France earned his way into an exciting young Seattle lineup and received his first all-star invite after slashing .308/.376/.470 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI in the first half. However, he fizzled in the second half, slashing .233/.291/.394 over his final 61 games.

That finish ultimately seemed to sour some Fantasy baseball owners, as he's been the 16th first baseman off the board in early 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. However, with a BABIP that was nearly 97 points lower from the first half of the season to the second half, the model predicts that he'll bounce back to be a top-10 player at the position in 2023.

