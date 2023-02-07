One position in the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings with the most star power is outfield, as reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge headlines the list. Judge led the league in homers last season, making him one of the popular 2023 Fantasy baseball picks. There are other outstanding options at that position too, including Yordan Alvarez, Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. Another player who will be looking to join that list is Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez, who was one of the Fantasy baseball breakouts last season.

Rodriguez earned AL Rookie of the Year honors by hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases. He can earn points in multiple categories, making him a versatile option to include in 2023 Fantasy baseball lineups. So before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is all over: Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. He was originally going to be shifting positions this season when Carlos Correa agreed to a $350 million contract in mid-December. However, that deal wound up falling through, meaning Crawford will remain at shortstop in 2023.

The veteran might have had mediocre numbers overall last season, but he tallied 11 hits in a 13-game stretch near the end of the 2022 campaign. He had to play through knee inflammation for most of the year as well, so he is healthier heading into this season. SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of shortstops such as Oneil Cruz and Jeremy Pena, but they are being selected ahead of Crawford in most 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong. After seven seasons with the Cardinals and two with the Brewers, Seattle acquired Wong this offseason in a trade that sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro-Hernandez back to Milwaukee. Now, the 32-year-old veteran is set to man second base while playing in one of the most exciting young lineups in baseball.

Wong posted a .776 OPS in two seasons with the Brewers due in large part to some power he's developed in his career. His 14 home runs in 2021 and his 15 homers in 2022 were both new career highs at the time and he also belted 62 other extra-base hits during that span. He also stole 29 bases in those two seasons and the model is ranking him as its No. 10 second baseman despite the fact that he's been the 25th player off the board at his position on average.

