The 2023 MLB season is still a couple of months away, but with pitchers and catchers reporting to MLB Spring Training in just over a week, Fantasy baseball owners across the country are coming out of hibernation to begin their 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep. Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson all signed massive contracts with new teams this offseason and that has shaken up the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings considerably at shortstop. Turner is now with the Phillies, Bogaerts joined the Padres and Swanson is now the centerpiece of the Cubs rebuild.

So which situations benefit those players the most, and what should you make of the fact that Carlos Correa had two deals fall through based on his medical history before re-signing with the Twins?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model is projecting: Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft had a bit of a letdown after a strong rookie season. Rodgers slashed .284/.328/.470 in 2021 but his line dropped to .266/.325/.408 in 2022 and now he's the 29th second baseman coming off the board when looking at early 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP data. However, there does appear to be some misfortune baked into those numbers.

His BABIP was 24 points lower than it had been the year before and he actually cut his strikeout rate from 20.2% to 17.4% while increasing his walk rate from 4.6% to 7.9%. He also improved his average exit velocity from 88.8 mph to 90.0 mph and his hard-hit contact rate from 40.6% to 46.3%. If he can start to elevate the ball more, he's got more than enough raw power to take advantage of the favorable conditions at Coors Field, which is why the model ranks him as a top-15 option at the position.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Mariners second baseman Kolten Wong. After seven seasons with the Cardinals and two with the Brewers, Seattle acquired Wong this offseason in a trade that sent Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro-Hernandez back to Milwaukee. Now, the 32-year-old veteran is set to man second base while playing in one of the most exciting young lineups in baseball.

Wong posted a .776 OPS in two seasons with the Brewers due in large part to some power he's developed in his career. His 14 home runs in 2021 and his 15 homers in 2022 were both new career highs at the time and he also belted 62 other extra-base hits during that span. He also stole 29 bases in those two seasons and the model is ranking him as its No. 10 second baseman despite the fact that he's been the 25th player off the board at his position on average.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.