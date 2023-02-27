All players have reported and 2023 MLB Spring Training is underway, with preseason baseball games already begun in Arizona and Florida. And with the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues ongoing, Fantasy baseball owners are starting to think about their 2023 Fantasy baseball draft prep. It's been a busy MLB offseason with superstars like Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Jose Abreu and Willson Contreras all signing massive contracts with new teams.

So how exactly will the changes of scenery impact their overall production, and who are some of the 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers that you should have your eye on? A reliable set of live-updated 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings can help make sure you're adapting to all the latest MLB injury news and can ensure that you're getting maximum value out of every pick in your upcoming 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt. Toronto signed the 34-year-old to a one-year deal earlier this year, giving the lineup a veteran presence. He is coming off the worst season of his 12-year career but dealt with injury and appears to be healthy after offseason surgery. Belt was solid two years ago, hitting .274 with 29 home runs in 97 games during the 2021 campaign.

He should get plenty of opportunities as Toronto's designated hitter against right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays badly needed to find some balance in their lineup after having an almost entirely right-handed lineup at times last year. Belt provides balance, and SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of first basemen such as Nate Lowe and Vinnie Pasquantino, despite those players being drafted earlier on average.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy. The 27-year-old Mexican right-hander earned a role in the Houston rotation in 2021 after pitching well over 14 appearances (12 starts) in 2019 and 2020. And he delivered an 8-3 record with a 3.62 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 107 innings despite battling a midseason injury.

Then in 2022, Urquidy returned to make 29 appearances (28 starts) and went 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA and 134 strikeouts over 164.1 innings. Urquidy gives Houston a reliable fifth starter and there's upside in his impressive five-pitch arsenal. That's why the model ranks him as a top-35 starting pitcher despite the fact that he's been the 70th starter off the board on average. It even ranks him ahead of starters like Tony Gonsolin and Charlie Morton, who are going at least five rounds earlier on average.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.