Last season, Daulton Varsho finished second on the Arizona Diamondbacks in home runs (27) and RBI (74) while leading the team in triples, with three. Just before Christmas, he was traded to Toronto, and he'll be part of a 2023 Blue Jays lineup that was already loaded with offensive talent. With names like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer in the fold, Varsho could continue flying under the radar as one of the top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers.

In 19 games against American League opponents last season, Varsho finished with batting splits of .290/.372/.623 to go with six home runs and 10 RBI. He hit home runs at the highest rate of his career in 2022 (4.6%) and finished with his highest average exit velocity to date (86.1 mph), but is that enough for him to rise up the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. He only played in 64 games last season due to a broken foot and then a broken pinkie finger. The 25-year-old has not had any setbacks during the offseason though, so he will be prepared for the 2023 campaign.

Albies plays in one of the most potent lineups in baseball, and his speed allows him to score runs at a high rate. He had 20 stolen bases in 2021, and he's topped 100 runs scored in each of his last three full seasons. Albies' power should return to normal this season as well, giving him a high Fantasy baseball ceiling. SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of second basemen such as Jorge Polanco and Gleyber Torres, even though both of them are being selected ahead of Albies in most drafts.

Another of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth. Cronenworth is a bit of an afterthought in a lineup that also features Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, and Manny Machado, but he emerged with stretches of consistency last season when several other Padres sluggers' production dipped. He was particularly effective last June, when he hit .315, held a .954 OPS and knocked in 24 runs.

Although he wasn't quite as efficient at the plate to close out the regular season, he still hit four home runs and batted in another 21 runs in September and October. Cronenworth also drew walks at the highest rate of his career last season (10.2%) and hit ground balls at his lowest rate (35.8%) yet. With so many other live bats in the Padres' lineup, Cronenworth is certain to get his share of hittable pitches, and based on his current 2023 Fantasy baseball ADP, the model predicts he holds more value than others taken ahead of him like Edman and Andres Gimenez.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.