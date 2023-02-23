Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. saw his power drop following his return from MCL surgery last season, but he stole the second-most bases in the National League (29). He was able to swipe all those bases despite playing in fewer than 120 games, and he should be considerably healthier this season. Acuna is going to be one of the top 2023 Fantasy baseball picks in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, but could he be considered a Fantasy baseball 2023 sleeper due to his lack of power last year? There are a slew of other players that could be Fantasy baseball sleepers after missing a large chunk of the 2022 season, with several of them playing in Chicago.

The White Sox had a plethora of players miss 50-plus games last year, including Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada. Where do they fall in 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

The SportsLine model is engineered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets over at SportsLine, helping you find Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts long before your competition. Their cheat sheets, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day.

Any time more MLB news comes out about the updated 2023 MLB schedule, free agency signings or Fantasy baseball injuries, the team at SportsLine updates its projections. Go to SportsLine now to see these proven Fantasy baseball cheat sheets.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. He only played in 64 games last season due to a broken foot and then a broken pinkie finger. The 25-year-old has not had any setbacks during the offseason though, so he will be prepared for the 2023 campaign.

Albies plays in one of the most potent lineups in baseball, and his speed allows him to score runs at a high rate. He had 20 stolen bases in 2021, and he's topped 100 runs scored in each of his last three full seasons. Albies' power should return to normal this season as well, giving him a high Fantasy baseball ceiling. SportsLine's model ranks him ahead of second basemen such as Jorge Polanco and Gleyber Torres, even though both of them are being selected ahead of Albies in most drafts.

Another one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. He continues to be a consistent quality addition to Fantasy baseball lineups, recording back-to-back 20-home run seasons, giving him three for his career. McMahon signed a six-year contract with the Rockies prior to last season, so he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

He has racked up 350-plus Fantasy points three times in the last four seasons, which were directly correlated with his 20-homer campaigns. McMahon was also a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base for the second year in a row. More importantly for his Fantasy owners, he homered 12 times in his final 52 games, and SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of third basemen such as Matt Chapman, Yandy Diaz and Luis Urias.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings

SportsLine's model is also high on a surprising starting pitcher who lands in the top 10 of its positional rankings. This player is barely going off the board in the top 125 picks, but is projected to outperform starters such as Aaron Nola, Shane McClanahan and Brandon Woodruff. This pick could be the difference in winning your league or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So which 2023 Fantasy sleepers should you target in your upcoming drafts? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings for every single position, all from the model that called Tommy Edman's big season, and find out.