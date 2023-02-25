Defense might not be one of the key factors that owners think about before going on the clock in 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts, but it can certainly be something to consider. Players often lose playing time due to their poor defense, which would result in a dip in at-bats. One player who struggled defensively last year was Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman. He will be competing with Brendan Donovan and Paul DeJong for playing time, so some defensive miscues could easily cost him opportunities.

Reds second baseman Jonathan India has struggled defensively in both of his years in the majors, but he is unlikely to lose playing time in a subpar lineup. Should you be avoiding Gorman or India with your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks? Before going on the clock, be sure to see the 2023 Fantasy baseball rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman.

Edman had a 2022 Fantasy baseball ADP well outside the top 100 but the model predicted that he'd outperform that draft position. The result: Edman posted new career-highs in home runs (13), RBI (57) and stolen bases (32) while slashing a respectable .265/.324/.400 to finish as the third-best second baseman in Fantasy baseball. Anybody who followed its advice and picked up Edman late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball sleepers

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is high on: Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt. Toronto signed the 34-year-old to a one-year deal earlier this year, giving the lineup a veteran presence. He is coming off the worst season of his 12-year career but dealt with injury and appears to be healthy after offseason surgery. Belt was solid two years ago, hitting .274 with 29 home runs in 97 games during the 2021 campaign.

He should get plenty of opportunities as Toronto's designated hitter against right-handed pitchers. The Blue Jays badly needed to find some balance in their lineup after having an almost entirely right-handed lineup at times last year. Belt provides balance, and SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of first basemen such as Nate Lowe and Vinnie Pasquantino, despite those players being drafted earlier on average.

Another one of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2023 the model is all over: Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. He continues to be a consistent quality addition to Fantasy baseball lineups, recording back-to-back 20-home run seasons, giving him three for his career. McMahon signed a six-year contract with the Rockies prior to last season, so he is not going anywhere anytime soon.

He has racked up 350-plus Fantasy points three times in the last four seasons, which were directly correlated with his 20-homer campaigns. McMahon was also a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base for the second year in a row. More importantly for his Fantasy owners, he homered 12 times in his final 52 games, and SportsLine's model has him ranked ahead of third basemen such as Matt Chapman, Yandy Diaz and Luis Urias.

